MILWAUKEE — No more chokeholds, no matter the circumstance for Milwaukee Police.

In a unanimous vote Thursday night, Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission heard arguments from the public for over an hour before reaching an official decision.

In December, the FPC passed a new use-of-force policy that banned the use of chokeholds, except for in life-or-death situations. The new policy will take away that exception.

During the FPC’s last consideration of the vote on April 15, Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman expressed the department has no qualms with the resolution in its current form at the time. last consideration of the vote