MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called around 10 p.m. to the 3100 block of N. 50th St., near Burleigh St.

It’s not known what led to the shooting.

Investigators say they are still looking for the suspects involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).