It’s not downtown this year, it’s at State Fair Park! The Greater Milwaukee International Car and Truck Show is taking advantage of the bigger space this year.

President of ADAMM, Jim Tolken says the extra space in the State Fair Park Expo hall is actually easier to load in the vehicles and displays since it’s all on one floor. Plus, it’s more convenient for the guests.

“Parking is onsite, easily accessible and inexpensive,” explains Tolken.

The virus that’s hopefully getting under control, isn’t keeping people from driving and the auto show is hoping that people are here for it! And since it’s in a venue and time period that lends itself to it, there’s a special feature this year.

Tolken says, “And because of how this building is configured, and the time of the year, on Saturday and Sunday there’ll be a classic auto show OUTDOORS.”

Hybrid or gas, electric or muscle, vintage or exotic, it’s all here, and it’s making things feel more normal than ever. Yes we will still have to social distance and everyone will be required to wear masks but with almost 200,000 square feet indoors, space they have!

ADAMM and the State Fair folks have been working closely together to get these protocols in place, some if not all of which will look familiar once State Fair itself rolls around.

And with very few other auto shows actually taking place this year, suffice to say, the excitement is high and it’s feeling just a little more normal.

