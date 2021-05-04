It’s never just one thing.

Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network reported on Monday that last summer’s release of Jake Kumerow may have been the death knell in the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

If you think that Aaron get all bent out of shape over an undrafted wide receiver out of UW-Whitewater sounds blown out of proportion, that’s because it is.

But it’s not just the release of Kumerow.

It’s the way the Packers handled it.

The release happened mere hours after Rodgers waxed poetically about Kumerow’s ability on SiriusXM Radio.

Brian Gutekunst didn’t care. I’m the GM. You’re the player. That’s that.

That organizational philosophy is at the heart of all of this.

The Packers have refused to view Aaron as a partner, refused to implement his ideas, thoughts, or feelings in any meaningful way.

Jordy Nelson. Randall Cobb. Jeff Janis. Jared Abbrederis. Jake Kumerow.

The list goes on and on.

Kumerow may have been the final straw, but certainly not the only straw.

These feelings of frustration from Aaron have been ruminating for a long time.

The Packers have been stoking the flames for years, and just now, they’re wondering why their house is on fire?

To steal a phrase from one of those cute State Farm commercials, somebody better call the fire department.

