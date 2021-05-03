ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new information on Saturday’s shooting at the Oneida Casino complex.

Investigators say Bruce Pofahl, 62, shot and killed two employees from the Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar before he was killed by law enforcement.

Pofahl had worked at the restaurant before being fired earlier this year.

The sheriff’s office is identifying the victims as 32-year-old Ian Simpson and 35-year-old Jacob Bartel.

A third victim–Dan Mulligan, 28–was seriously injured, but is expected to survive. Mulligan is also an employee at Duck Creek Kitchen + Bar.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain says there were about 50 people inside the restaurant when the shooting occurred, and several hundred inside the casino complex.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the officer-involved shooting of Pofahl.