MILWAUKEE — Police say two men are in the hospital after double shooting Sunday night on Milwaukee’s north side.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Midtown Center in the 5700 block of W. Capitol Dr.

Investigators say a 23-year-old man and 21-year-old man are being treated for injuries.

Police are still looking for suspects.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Listen to witness video obtained by TMJ4 News below.