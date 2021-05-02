MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead–including an 18-year-old woman–after separate shootings just 30 minutes apart Sunday morning.

Police were called just before 5 a.m. to the 9200 block of W. Sheridan Ave. where the woman was pronounced dead.

Officers were also called to the 3700 block of W. Marion St. around 5:20 a.m. where they found an unidentified victim dead at the scene.

Milwaukee Police are looking for suspects in both shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips.