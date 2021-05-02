GREEN BAY — It’s been quite the weekend for the Green Bay Packers and their fanbase.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly fed up with the team and has told some teammates he doesn’t plan on returning, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. While Rodgers seems to have his heels dug in, his head coach is doing everything he can to show how much he means to the team.

Matt LaFleur on Aaron Rodgers: “I can’t fathom him not being in Green Bay.” — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 2, 2021

LaFleur on Rodgers: "I can’t fathom him not being in Green Bay. I don't only love the player, but I love the person." #Packers — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) May 2, 2021

There were other reports that surfaced surrounding the relationship between Rodgers and General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

Aaron Rodgers is "adamant" that he won't return to the Packers if Brian Gutekunst remains as the GM, per @CharlesRobinson



(@brgridiron) pic.twitter.com/EdCOwR3LF9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 1, 2021

Gutekunst responded to that report and said that nothing on that matter had been communicated with him, and that it was unfair to put on Rodgers.

Gutekunust, LaFleur and President Mark Murphy all reiterated that they are committed to number 12 for this season, but only time will tell what happens in the coming weeks.