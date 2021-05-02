ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — An investigation into a shooting that left three people dead and another injured Saturday night at the Oneida Casino complex remains ongoing.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says it is still actively working to obtain eyewitness statements and process evidence.

As a result, investigators say they don’t expect to release the names of the victims or the suspected shooter on Sunday.

“Oneida is grateful for all condolences, support and encouraging messages we have received,” said the Oneida Nation in a release Sunday. “We have had many Tribal governments extend their condolences and have offered to assist us. Local, State and Federal government authorities have also extended their offers for assistance. We are very thankful.”

The sheriff’s office is expected to hold a press conference Monday morning at 10 a.m. to provide more information on the investigation.