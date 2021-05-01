President and CEO of the Green Bay Packers, Mark Murphy, has released a statement addressing the controversy surrounding MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The statement reads in part, “This is an issue that we have been working on for several months. Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.”

