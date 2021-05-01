Saturday is the third and final day of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Green Bay Packers have six picks remaining, after trading a fourth-round pick to move up and select former Clemson WR Amari Rodgers in the third round on Friday.

The Packers enter Saturday with one pick in the fourth round, two in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh.

This page will be updated throughout the day.

More defense with CB Shemar Jean-Charles picked by the #Packers — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) May 1, 2021

With the 178th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Appalachian State DB Shemar Jean-Charles!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/tYk2wokGxl — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

1️⃣7️⃣8️⃣ Packers — CB Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State



5-11, 190



Fifth-year senior https://t.co/dOcSgp5ZVN — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 1, 2021

Aaron Rodgers at the Kentucky Derby. He declined to talk to NBC. Mike Tirico says Rodgers told him he was “disappointed that news has come out of this rift with the Packers.” Tirico says Rodgers expressed how much he loves Green Bay.#AaronRodgers #Packers pic.twitter.com/BOM3p8LzFQ — Matt Hietpas (@MattyHip) May 1, 2021

With the 173rd pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Florida DL Tedarrell Slaton!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/1LcW4PqFPq — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

Wisconsin defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk was drafted in the 5th round by Pittsburgh. — Dennis Krause (@DennisKrause1) May 1, 2021

A former Wisconsin Badger is headed to Pittsburgh!

The #Broncos are a possible destination for Aaron Rodgers if the #Packers trade him, which they say they won’t. Also, they didn’t take a QB on Thursday. Not unrelated. pic.twitter.com/qcMSmWvUEn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

Round 4, No. 142 overall: Packers select Ole Miss offensive lineman Royce Newman. 6’5, 310 lbs. Two-year starter who has experience playing both tackle and guard. — Olivia Reiner (@ReinerOlivia) May 1, 2021

With the 142nd pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Mississippi T/G Royce Newman!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/UjwwNcqHjx — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

A Saturday @WildeAndTausch unauthorized Twitter poll:



In the wake of @CharlesRobinson’s report today about Aaron Rodgers not wanting Brian Gutekunst to remain as the #Packers GM, what would YOU, as a FAN, want team president/CEO Mark Murphy to do? — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) May 1, 2021

Aaron Rodgers sighting!

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t look too bothered about the recent dispute with the Packers 😂 pic.twitter.com/uHHm6ld7td — PFF (@PFF) May 1, 2021

The brother of Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown lands in the division. https://t.co/zPQhHQzKa1 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 1, 2021

Today trust your personnel people @NFLDraft . Great players are there on this 3rd day Josh Sutton 4th round 2008, @TJLang70 4th ‘09, @DavidBakhtiari 4th ‘13, @Linsley71 5th ‘14, @Showtyme_33 5th ‘17. — Wayne Larrivee (@waynelarrivee) May 1, 2021

Notable Packers picked on Day 3 in last 15 years: David Bakhtiari, Corey Linsley, Aaron Jones, MVS, Jamaal Williams, Blake Martinez, J.C. Tretter, Micah Hyde, Mike Daniels, T.J. Lang, Josh Sitton, Mason Crosby, Desmond Bishop, James Starks. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 1, 2021

In his monthly column on @packers website, team president Mark Murphy addressed the Aaron Rodgers’ situation this way: https://t.co/bkRLUGAtgb pic.twitter.com/oA2o0t5jSr — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 1, 2021

#Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy discusses the 2021 NFL Draft + answers 5️⃣ fan questions.



Murphy Takes Five 📰 https://t.co/HGg0SjabXX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

How important is Day 3 of the NFL Draft?



28 of the 88 players who started last year’s AFC/NFC title games were picked in Rounds 4-7, per @ESPNStatsInfo



Conference title game starters by draft day:

1st: 20

2nd-3rd: 26

4th-7th: 28

Undrafted: 14 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 1, 2021