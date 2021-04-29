Instant replay could’ve been helpful at American Family Field on Wednesday.

That’s the opinion of Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns, anyway.

A questionable obstruction call on pitcher Zack Godley left Stearns scratching his head.

“I think it was a very unusual call,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “Not too many people that were watching it, I think, agreed with the call. I think we all understand that umpires have difficult jobs. I think that’s one that fairly clearly was wrong.”

MLB rules state that the play was a judgment call, and therefore, could not be reviewed.

Stearns believes instant replay would’ve helped in that situation.

“In that case, when you watch the video, and it’s pretty obvious what’s going on there, replay could certainly be helpful.”

The Brewers just have to shrug and move on. They start a 4-game weekend series against the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday Night.

Stearns isn’t stressing over this series too much, despite it being against the defending champs.

“It’s difficult to put too much emphasis on any one series this early in the season. We know the Dodgers are a really good team, obviously the defending World Champions, and likely the favorite to come out of the National League again. We understand this is a really good team, and we’re going to need to go through them in order to have a deep run in the playoffs and accomplish what we want to accomplish.”

Coverage of Thursday’s game on 620 WTMJ starts at 6:05 p.m.