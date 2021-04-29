GREEN BAY — “I’m guessing it’s personal. On the money side, that would help.”

Andrew Brant, former Packers Vice President of Finance and current NFL analyst, tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News that the talks of restructuring could mean a variety of things.

“There was talk about a restructure [of Rodgers’ contract], but was that just a cap restructure, where it’s the same amount of money? Or was it a real restructure with real money?”

Brant was the man in charge of financial details for players when the franchise drafted Rodgers years ago.

Can confirm the things that @AdamSchefter reported regarding the #Packers offering a contract extension to Rodgers, meeting with him, offering more commitment. It's all true. It's now down to hard feelings, it appears. But GM Brian Gutekunst is a hard no on trading him. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 29, 2021

Brant also says he experienced the same situation with Brett Favre.

“Managing that situation, where you have Brett, who is not happy, coming into work and sitting next to his replacement, and you also have Aaron’s camp asking ‘when am I going to play?'”

Eventually, Favre wound up in New York and Minnesota to finish out his career. Could the same happen here? Brant says it’s clear Rodgers wants one thing from the Packers, and that’s their plan with Jordan Love.

For the full interview, click here: