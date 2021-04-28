Packers GM Brian Gutekunst did a bit of a victory lap on Monday.

From the outside, it doesn’t look like the Packers did anything in free agency.

The way he sees it, though, the Packers signed the top running back, left tackle, and defensive tackle on the market.

Aaron Jones, David Bahktiari, and Kenny Clark are all playing on newly-minted deals, but technically, none of them actually hit the market.

Gutey can spin it however he wants, but the Packers did nothing in free agency.

If anything, they got worse, losing out on All-Pro center Corey Linsley.

Standing pat is partially a good thing.

It means you feel good about the veteran pieces already in place on your roster.

The hard part now becomes that you’re hoping to improve the roster solely off of the rookies you select in the NFL Draft.

That’s why Gutekunst has to hit not just in this draft overall, but tomorrow night in particular.

If you’ve got Super Bowl aspirations, you need your first round pick to contribute NOW.

No Jordan Love, wait and see approach this year.

For the first time in 20 years, take an impact wide receiver like Kadarius Toney or Rashod Batemen.

Or, take the offensive lineman you feel best about.

There are a ton of holes to fill there with Linsley and Lane Taylor gone.

That should be the approach tomorrow night.

Wide receiver or offensive line.

Anything else is a wasted pick.

