Attorney General Josh Kaul and the State Department of Justice are launching a statewide initiative asking victims of sex abuse within the catholic dioceses to come forward.

Kaul says the investigation will center around five dioceses in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee.

“I do want to say that it sounds to be all historical,” Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki tells WTMJ. “He didn’t announce anything new for us.”

He says this is a larger issue than just the Catholic Church, but the focus always seems to be on the Catholic Church.

“Think about the things that we’ve done,” adds Listecki. “We’ve posted names, I don’t know of any other institution that’s posted name of those who’ve had credible allegations against them. And timelines included in that.”

The DOJ’s efforts include a confidential website and phone number, as well as other support measures for abuse survivors.

