Wisconsin’s Afternoon News is dedicating two hours of its show today to answering your questions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Please join us for another WTMJ Roundtable: Vacs Facts 2.0.

Guests on today’s show include:

Milwaukee County Emergency Management Medical Director Dr. Ben Weston (4p-6p)

Menomonee Falls Superintendent Corey Golla (4:30p-5p)

Marquette University Senior Fellow in Law and Public Policy Alan Borsuk (4:30p-5p)

Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce President Tim Sheehy (5p-5:30p)

Architect Matt Rinka (5:30p-6p)

12:30p: Back to the Workplace

As more people head back to the office after spending time working from home during the pandemic, their work area will likely look different.

Executive Vice President at Coakley Brothers Ben Juech says flexibility is key to the future of workspaces.

“There’s going to be less institutional desks, private offices and work stations and more collaboration areas that people can work in with technology- that people can work with people that still are remote,” Juech said.

You can listen to the full interview here.

11:45a: The College Experience

College students heading back to the classroom this fall will have an on-campus experience that looks a little more like normal.

Chief Student Affairs Officer at UWM Kelly Haag says one of the changes this year will be their partnership with Advocate Aurora Health to provide on-campus vaccines for students and members of the community.

“That really helps us to be positioned to be able to lessen or modify some of our current restrictions in terms of gatherings or things like that. It also allows for us to be more confident in having more fully opened residence halls on our campus.”

You can listen to the full interview here.

11:15a: Fertility and the Vaccine

Women who are considering getting pregnant have a big decision in front of them on whether to get the Covid vaccine or not.

OB specialist at Froedtert Hospital and assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical College of Wisconsin Dr. Jennifer McIntosh suggests getting the vaccine because getting Covid during pregnancy is extremely risky.

“We know that women who are pregnant who get Covid-19 have over 2 times the likelihood of ending up in the ICU and over 3 times the chance of ending up on a ventilator.”

You can listen to the full interview here.