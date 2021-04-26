It was a weekend of “backs” for the Milwaukee Brewers.

They fought back from a Friday drubbing to win their series against the Cubs at Wrigley.

Christian Yelich traveled back to Milwaukee early to get an MRI on his injured back. The results came back all clear.

But, the Brewers still don’t know when he’ll be back in the lineup.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Haudricourt says the concern inside the clubhouse is on the rise.

“I don’t if know if it’s DEFCON 1, but it’s probably somewhere close to that,” Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I mean, he’s been out for a long time now. The good news was an MRI showed no structural damage, so it’s still got to be some kind of muscular tweak or whatever, but it hasn’t improved enough for him to play. The longer that he’s out, the harder it’ll be to get back into playing game shape. You don’t just fall out of bed and all of a sudden you’re ready to play again.”

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi is reporting that there’s some optimism that Yelich could return by the end of the week.

It’ll be touch and go for Yelich over the next few weeks.

The Brewers are back home starting a series against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Coverage on WTMJ starts at 6:05.