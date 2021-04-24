MILWAUKEE — Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history in a Bucks uniform.

Saturday afternoon against the 76ers, Antetokounmpo passes Glenn Robinson for second on the team’s all-time leading scorers list with 12,011 points. At the top of the list is Kareem Abdul-Jabaar with 14,211.

Here is how the Greek Freak ranks in statistical categories in franchise history:

Total Points: Second

Rebounds: Second

Assists: Third

Three Pointers: Tenth

Triple-Doubles: First (25)

Player Efficiency Rating: Second

