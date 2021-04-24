MILWAUKEE — Two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history in a Bucks uniform.
Saturday afternoon against the 76ers, Antetokounmpo passes Glenn Robinson for second on the team’s all-time leading scorers list with 12,011 points. At the top of the list is Kareem Abdul-Jabaar with 14,211.
Here is how the Greek Freak ranks in statistical categories in franchise history:
- Total Points: Second
- Rebounds: Second
- Assists: Third
- Three Pointers: Tenth
- Triple-Doubles: First (25)
- Player Efficiency Rating: Second
For all team history stats, click here.