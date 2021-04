GREEN BAY — Well, these two still appear to be the best of friends.

Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers and Left Tackle David Bakhtiari were on camera throwing fake punches at each other, and the video is as good as you’d expect.

“Trouble in Green Bay as MVP quarterback and franchise left tackle throw punches at each other during offseason” pic.twitter.com/8uqJgUB9fT — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 23, 2021

Bakhtiari’s Instagram captioned the video “love a little father son time, while he plays his video games.”