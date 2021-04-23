MILWAUKEE — It’s been a violent start to the weekend in Milwaukee, as three more people have been shot and killed.

According to Milwaukee Police, a 39-year-old man was killed near 8th and Vliet around 4 p.m. Police have a 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old in custody.

The second shooting happened just after 4 p.m. on 27th and Wisconsin, leaving a 36-year-old man dead. Authorities say the victim was in his car when shots were fired. No one is in custody, as officers continue to search for suspects.

The last shooting took place near 24th and Ash just before 5 p.m. and left a 20-year-old dead and a 21-year-old woman with injuries. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information in any of these separate shootings, MPD is asking you to contact them at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

All three of these shootings just 24 hours after two teenagers, 17-year-old Roy Thomas and a 14-year-old female, were pronounced dead from separate shootings.