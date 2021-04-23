MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed Republican-backed bills that would have prevented health officials from mandating the COVID-19 vaccine and allowed churches to be closed during the pandemic.

Evers said in his veto messages Friday that he objected to the bills because they limited his ability to respond to the pandemic. The action has little immediate effect.

There is no state order limiting how many people can gather in churches or any indoor venue, although there are some limited local ordinances.

There are also no mandates in place from state or local health officials requiring vaccines for the general public.