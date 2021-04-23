That was perfect.

Now, do it again.

The Bucks inched even closer to the Sixers atop the Eastern Conference with a 124 to 117 win at Fiserv Forum on Thursday night.

Everything went well.

Mike Budenholzer had his team ready to play.

They jumped out to a 10-0 lead right out of the gates and never looked back.

Giannis finished with 27, Khris with 24, and Bobby Portis added 23 off the bench, shooting 5 for 5 from 3-point.

Great.

That’s over.

Now, do it again tomorrow.

There’s a window here.

The Bucks have been the wounded animal all season long.

Jrue Holiday missed time with COVID. Giannis missed time with a knee issue.

Now, the Bucks are finally healthy, while the Sixers and Nets are dealing with injuries.

Ben Simmons likely won’t be available for Philly on Saturday, and the Nets won’t be skating at full strength until the playoffs.

Their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden have played a total of seven games together this season. SEVEN!

The Bucks have to, have to, have to take advantage.

One left versus Philly, two versus Brooklyn.

Win all three and the 1-seed is in reach.

Win all three and you might not have to see Brooklyn or Philly again when it matters most…in the playoffs.

