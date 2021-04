MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff says an 17-year-old was fatally shot on a basketball court in Sherman Park Thursday, just before 5 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that deputies and Milwaukee police officers were called to the court around 4:51 p.m.

Update: The victim in this incident was 17 years of age. MCSO remains on the scene. Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to call Milwaukee County dispatch at 414-278-4788. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) April 23, 2021

At approximately 4:51 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, MCSO deputies and MPD responded to a fatal shooting at the basketball court at Sherman Park. An 18-year-old male victim was pronounced deceased at 5:07 p.m. MCSO Criminal Investigative Division is investigating the incident. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MCSOSheriff) April 22, 2021

No other details were made available.

Police also investigating the homicide of a 14-year-old female. No other details are known on this situation.