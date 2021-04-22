The NFL Draft starts one week from tonight.

The Packers currently hold the 29th overall pick in the first round.

So, what should the Packers address with that first round selection?

Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee says wide receiver and cornerback are the team’s top needs heading in.

“Their needs are pretty evenly spread across the board,” Larrivee told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “This draft is pretty deep at cornerback and wide receiver…I think cornerback and inside linebacker, a difference maker at inside linebacker, are certainly needs.”

As for Aaron Rodgers, Larrivee says the Packers won’t operate this draft just to appease #12.

“I think they’ll operate how they normally do: best player available.”

