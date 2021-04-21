WAHINGTON CO. — One woman was killed, six injured in a multi-vehicle pileup in Washington County Wednesday.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash involved at least 30 vehicles and was influenced by heavy snowfall and cold temperatures.

A 37-year-old female from Trenton, Tennessee was killed. Her name has not been released as the investigation continues.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the fatal crash and was assisted by its Technical Reconstruction Unit. For all travel times, click here.

**UPDATE 8:40 p.m.**

All northbound and southbound lanes have reopened, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.