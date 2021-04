Around 6,000 home rental properties in Milwaukee now belong to out of state landlords.

The Journal Sentinel’s Cary Spivak tells Wisconsin’s Morning News the trend that began on the coasts in 2008 has come to Milwaukee with a vengeance because of low property values.

Spivak says not all are bad landlords, but there are exceptions. In two cases, the owners have racked up over 700 code violations.

Listen to the full interview with Spivak in the player below.