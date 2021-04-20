MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three charges, prompting a variety of responses in the city.

Here are reactions provided by Getty Images:

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 20: People celebrate the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer was found guilty of all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 20: Patricia Kugmeh reacts after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyds neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 20: Patience Zelanga (R) is embraced after hearing the verdict in Derek Chauvin trial at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was found guilty today on all three charges in the death of George Floyd last May. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 20: Selena McKnight (L) and Brandyn Tulloch embrace after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyds neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 20: A man holds up three fingers after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyds neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – APRIL 20: A person holds a sign that says “Guilty” after the verdict was read in the Derek Chauvin trial on April 20, 2021 In Minneapolis, Minnesota. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was on trial on second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd May 25, 2020. After video was released of then-officer Chauvin kneeling on Floyds neck for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, protests broke out across the U.S. and around the world. The jury found Chauvin guilty on all three charges. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 19: Demonstrators protest near the Hennepin County Courthouse on April 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The jury began deliberating today at the courthouse in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd while detaining him on May 25, 2020, Floyd’s death sparked outrage, protests and riots around the globe. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Here are some of Milwaukee’s reactions: