Coronavirus
Decision Wisconsin
Local News
Featured News
Guest Editorials
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 20: Patience Zelanga (R) is embraced after hearing the verdict in Derek Chauvin trial at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on April 20, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was found guilty today on all three charges in the death of George Floyd last May. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three charges, prompting a variety of responses in the city.
Here are reactions provided by Getty Images:
Here are some of Milwaukee’s reactions:
For more than 90 years, WTMJ-AM has been "Wisconsin's Radio Station".
Follow Us
Home
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Shows
Podcasts
Features
Contests
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.