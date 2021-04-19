VILLAGE OF SOMERS — The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man accused of opening fire early Sunday morning at Somers House Tavern.

Investigators say 24-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson is currently in custody at the Kenosha County Jail.

The shooting left three people dead and three others in the hospital with injuries.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth is expected to give an update on the investigation and potential charges Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff Beth joined WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi to share the latest Monday.