KENOSHA – The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect after a shooting at a bar left three people dead and two others injured early Sunday morning.

It happened at 12:24 a.m. at the Somers House Tavern, located at 1548 Sheridan Road.

The suspect is described as a Black man standing taller than six feet. He was last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

However, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says he is not ruling out that there could be more than one person responsible.

“I know that there was a confrontation obviously inside the building and I believe just outside the building there was another confrontation with gunfire. So there could be more than one, absolutely.”

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office says this appears to be an isolated incident and does not believe there is a threat to the public.

“Obviously we never know for sure, but I don’t believe the people in this area are in harm’s way because of this suspect not being captured,” Beth said at a news conference on Sunday morning.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-605-5100 or anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 262-656-7333.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth held a press conference at 7:00 a.m.

You can watch the press conference below courtesy of TMJ4 News.