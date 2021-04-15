Corbin Burnes is making history.

The Brewers’ starter has 30 strikeouts and zero walks through his first three starts of the season.

He’s the first player in 120 years of modern baseball to accomplish that feat.

Brewers GM and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns always believed in Corbin, but didn’t know he could be this good.

“I don’t think you ever expect historic,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We had a lot of faith in his talent and his aptitude and competitiveness, but you can never really expect historic. I’m glad that he’s getting the notoriety that he is right now. It’s deserving. I thought he threw the ball exceptionally well last year as well, and maybe didn’t get the national notoriety he deserved.”

Burnes’ tremendous start took some of the attention away from the debauchery of the night before.

That didn’t stop Stearns from commenting on the antics of Cubs’ catcher Willson Contreras, and the Cubs’ decision to throw behind Brandon Woodruff.

“I don’t think that anyone should be intentionally throwing at another player. I think it’s dangerous. I don’t think it’s good for the game. I think throwing inside is fine. I understand pitchers are going to miss their spots on occasion. It’s really tough to determine when something is intentional or not intentional, so I often try to stay out of opining on that.”

As for Contreras shushing the crowd at American Family Field…

“We want our players to show emotion. I think it’s good for the game. There is a spot where you cross the line, and it feels like something’s being done to show up the other team. I don’t think that is appropriate. Emotion, I like. Recognition of a good accomplishment, I like. We just have to figure out where the line is, as an industry, that we don’t cross.

Stearns added that the plan for now is for Christian Yelich to play at some point this weekend.

The Brewers open a 3-game series against the Pirates at American Family Field on Friday night.