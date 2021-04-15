MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission did not take a vote Thursday on the potential ban/change on chokeholds in the Milwaukee Police Department.

According to FPC Vice Chair Angela McKenzie, there was not enough community engagement on Thursday night’s zoom call. While only three people spoke their opinions Thursday, Commissioner Everett Cocroft says they have received hundreds of emails from residents.

Not to mention the other citizens who have spoken on the last several FPC meetings.

But that wasn’t the only reason the vote was deferred to May 6. McKenzie also stated that the absence of FPC Chairman Nelson Soler played a role. She was the deciding vote, in whether to take the vote Thursday night, as two other chairmen were prepared to do so.

McKenzie is urging residents to take part in the next call on May 6.