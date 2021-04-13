The richest back in southeastern Wisconsin is flaring once again.

Christian Yelich missed Monday’s win over the Cubs with lower back tightness that forced him out of Sunday’s game as well.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell doesn’t expect it to be a long term issue.

“He’s doing good,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “It’s a minor thing. We’re day-to-day at this point. We’ll see how he is when he comes in today. I’m optimistic we’ll have him in the lineup by the weekend. I think this series a little bit in question, so we’ll just go day-to-day.”

While one star gets healthy, another is coming into his own.

The skipper is pleased with the first two starts from 24-year old Freddy Peralta.

“He was great last night. He’s off to a great start, and I think we all see where he’s better, how he’s better, and how he’s able to navigate lineups with additional pitches and just more experience, as well. Really excited for Freddy. He’s shown us what he all thought he could be, for sure.”

The Brewers continue their series against the Cubs tonight at American Family Field.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 6p.