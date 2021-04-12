The Brewers’ series win in St. Louis didn’t come without cost.

Both Christian Yelich and Travis Shaw left Sunday’s victory with injuries.

Yelich is dealing with lower back tightness, and Shaw left after fouling a ball off his shin and ankle.

Both are considered day-to-day, though, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel beat reporter Tom Haudricourt is keeping a close eye on Yelich in particular.

“Now, we’ll see how bad Yelich’s back is, ” Haudricourt cautioned on Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “We’ve seen that before, and it often has made him miss some games. He has what I would just call a kind of trick back that acts up from time to time, so we’ll see if that’s a bigger hiccup than it appeared yesterday.”

The Brewers open a three game series against the Cubs at American Family Field on Monday night.

