MILWAUKEE — As Wisconsin remains near the top of the list in vaccines administered in states, one group remains far behind.

A report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says only 1,382, or roughly 7%, of Wisconsin’s prison population has received a COVID-19 vaccine. To make matters more concerning, prisoners have been eligible since March 1st.

So far, there have been just under 11,000 total cases in Wisconsin prisons and 26 have died.

The state is required by law to provide health care to prisoners, and can face lawsuits if that care is deemed unsuitable.

