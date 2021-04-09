Coronavirus
Decision Wisconsin
Local News
Featured News
Guest Editorials
UNITED KINGDOM - UNDATED: (NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.) In this undated handout issued by Buckingham Palace of a painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans, A painting of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is photographed in the year of his retirement from public engagements set in The Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle with him depicted wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark's highest-ranking honour in 2017 in England. (Photo by Ralph Heimans/Buckingham Palace/PA Wire via Getty Images) Getty Images provides access to this publicly distributed image for editorial purposes and is not the copyright owner. Additional permissions may be required and are the sole responsibility of the end user.
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh passes away just a few months short of his 100th birthday. His marriage to Queen Elizabeth II was the longest lasting romance in British monarch history.
For more than 90 years, WTMJ-AM has been "Wisconsin's Radio Station".
Follow Us
Home
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Shows
Podcasts
Features
Contests
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.