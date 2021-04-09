Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh passes away just a few months short of his 100th birthday. His marriage to Queen Elizabeth II was the longest lasting romance in British monarch history.

LONDON – NOVEMBER 14: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (R) and her husband Prince Philip leave after attending The Queen’s Party of Thanks at the Ritz Hotel November 14, 2002 in London. The Queen hosted the party for close friends and family, thanking them for making her Jubilee year a success. The event was held on Prince Charles’s 54th birthday. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

LONDON – NOVEMBER 26: (NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS) HRH Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke Of Edinburgh arrive at the State Opening of Parliament on November 26, 2003 in London, England. (Photo by ROTA/Getty Images)

25th May 1961: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave as they leave Liverpool after attending an ice show ‘Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs’. (Photo by George Freston/Fox Photos/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 13: The Queen And Prince Philip In The Procession For The Garter Ceremony, Windsor. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit a farm on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, during their Silver Wedding anniversary year, September 1972. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

(Original Caption) The Prince is Confirmed Beatle Fan. London: Prince Philip (R) has just been confirmed a loyal Beatle fan as he shakes with the Beatle drummer Ringo Starr while other Beatles (L to R) George Harrison, John Lennon and Paul McCartney look on. The Prince met the rock and rolling, mop haired quartet when he was a the Empire ballroom in Leicester Square March 23 to present the Carl Alan awards. At extreme left is Beatle manager Brian Epstein, March 1964.

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, after their marriage, 1947. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (R) and Queen Elizabeth II depart a Service of Commemoration for troops who were stationed in Afghanistan, London, England, March 13, 2015. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 8: (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for the annual evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 2: Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh raises his hat in his role as Captain General, Royal Marines, makes his final individual public engagement as he attends a parade to mark the finale of the 1664 Global Challenge, on the Buckingham Palace Forecourt on August 2, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Hannah McKay – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

UNITED KINGDOM – UNDATED: (NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.) In this undated handout issued by Buckingham Palace of a painting by Australian born artist Ralph Heimans, A painting of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh is photographed in the year of his retirement from public engagements set in The Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle with him depicted wearing the sash of the Order of the Elephant, Denmark’s highest-ranking honour in 2017 in England. (Photo by Ralph Heimans/Buckingham Palace/PA Wire via Getty Images) Getty Images provides access to this publicly distributed image for editorial purposes and is not the copyright owner. Additional permissions may be required and are the sole responsibility of the end user.