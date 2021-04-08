MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Wisconsin has recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in two months, leading to new warnings from state health officials about the growing spread of more contagious variants and a renewed call for everyone to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The seven-day average of new cases was twice as high Thursday as a month ago. Health officials urged people to not only get vaccinated but to continue wearing masks, frequently washing hands and maintaining a social distance to slow the virus spread.

On the vaccine front, 35% of the state’s population had received at least one dose of vaccine while just shy of 22% had completed the vaccine series.