A ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ COVID-19 emergency order was “horrible timing,” according to the governor.

The ruling means, starting in May, the state will begin losing more than $50 million per month in emergency supplemental FoodShare benefits.

The State Department of Health Services says if the Supreme Court had allowed the emergency order to last for one more full day, into April, FoodShare members would have had benefits covered for another month.

“It is really disappointing,” Evers told WTMJ’s John Mercure on Thursday. “It has a significant ripple effect. The decision makes things difficult for a lot of people.”

Evers wouldn’t say if he thought the timing of the ruling was deliberate. The state is now trying to determine if/how that money can be salvaged.

“We’re trying to figure out a way around this,” the governor said. “It’s slow going right now.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report