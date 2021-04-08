Welcome back, Lorenzo Cain.

The Brewers’ star centerfielder hit not one, but two go-ahead home runs in Wednesday’s win over the Cubs.

Brewers GM and President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is happy to have Cain back in the mix after he opted out of the 2020 season.

“We tried not to have expectations,” Stearns said of Cain’s return on Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ. “We didn’t and really still don’t know how long it’s going to take for Lo to really get back into the swing of things and feel completely normal of there. I think he’s made some really impressive strides given he missed the vast majority of spring training as well.”

Stearns continued, saying that Lorenzo still isn’t 100% back to being himself on the field.

“I think he would tell you that the part that he wants to come back a little faster are his reads in the outfield, but I think over the last couple of games, he’s felt more natural out there. He’s in a good spot. Obviously, he was the key offensive contributor yesterday and helped us win a big game.”

Cain and the Brewers start a three game weekend series in St. Louis on Thursday, weather permitting.

Coverage on WTMJ starts at 2:40p.