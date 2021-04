MILWAUKEE — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee early Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. near 26th St. and Captiol Dr.

A 20-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were each pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were taken to a hospital.

Investigators say they are still looking for a suspect.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.