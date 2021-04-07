Everybody take a chill pill.

We’re five games into the season.

Maybe it’s the hangover from the truncated 2020 season or perhaps, we’re forgetting that we’ve got 162 this year, but Brewers fans are antsy right now.

On the field, four sluggish games at that plate were enough to cause havoc on social media about whether the slump of 2020 was bleeding into 2021.

Those feelings are set aside, at least momentarily, after Tuesday’s win over the Cubs.

Off the field, the same impatience seems to exist.

The Brewers made the decision to trade shortstop Orlando Arcia to Atlanta in exchange for two pitching prospects.

The move was immediately met by fans with, “How could you trade an impact player now for two players that may never impact the team?”

The answer, once again, is patience.

Arcia wasn’t going to have the impact this year that he has in years past after losing his starting job to Luis Urias.

So the Brewers sent him to a better situation and got who they could get.

That’s that.

Not every move needs to be an earth-shaker.

I have no idea if Chad Sobotka or Patrick Weigel are going to be great Brewers.

The odds are probably against it.

But, man, to call the trade a failure before any of the players involved touch down in their new cities is preposterous.

In summation, relax.

This whole deal is a marathon not a sprint.

Don’t wear yourself out on mile one.

