The bats are finally awake.

Travis Shaw and Omar Narvaez both went deep on Tuesday night, helping the Brewers beat the Cubs 4 to nothing at Wrigley Field.

Voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering cannot overstate the importance of that type of victory early on in the season.

“It was a huge for the Brewers yesterday,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on WTMJ. “To have Travis Shaw get off to the start that he’s off to I think is a really important thing. Freddy Peralta and Brent Suter were just nails last night. Really fun to watch.”

The pitching staff threw a combined one-hitter to put the finishing touches on an all-around team win.

Craig Counsell hands the ball to Brandon Woodruff on Wednesday as the Brewers attempt to take the series.

Coverage on 620 WTMJ starts at 12:45p.