MILWAUKEE — “I don’t think there will be news anytime soon,” says former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

Morales, of course, referring to his ongoing litigation with the city of Milwaukee, following what he believes was an unlawful demotion to the rank of captain.

“I’m very disappointed in the city of Milwaukee’s leadership, however I’m also very concerned with the state of the city and it’s sad to say that that’s going on.”

Morales says he’s kept in contact with people in the city since his retirement and to his knowledge the police department has not improved since he left.

“I don’t think the police department is doing any better than when I left. That’s sad to say.”

For the full interview, click here.