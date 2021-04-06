MADISON – A 31-year career comes to an end. UW-Madison Athletic Director and former head football coach on Tuesday announced his retirement effective June 30th.

Alvarez, 74, served as head coach of the Badgers football team from 1990 until 2005 before transitioning to becoming the school’s athletic director; a position he served for the last 18 years.

A 2010 College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Alvarez won three Big 10 titles, three Rose Bowls and 120 games overall. During his tenure in Madison the Badgers have played in 26 bowl games and won six Big Ten titles. It wasn’t just the football team that found success under Alvarez’s leadership, during his time as Athletic Director Wisconsin teams have won 16 national titles and 74 conference regular season or tournament titles.

According to The Athletic, former Wisconsin offensive lineman Chris McIntosh is a favorite to replace Alvarez as Athletic Director, though the decision will ultimately be made by Chancellor Rebecca Blank.