MILWAUKEE (AP) – Minnesota Twins right-hander Jose Berrios has pitched six hitless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, who also had a no-hitter going until Corbin Burnes’ bid was ended in the seventh. It wa

s the first time pitchers matched each other over six hitless innings since the San Francisco Giants’ Jake Peavy and the New York Mets’ Jacob deGrom did it on Aug. 2, 2014. Both bids ended in the seventh.

Berrios has 12 strikeouts, a hit batsmen and no free passes on 84 pitches. He punched out Kolten Wong to end the sixth, and his 12 strikeouts matched a career high, set against Texas on June 24, 2018.