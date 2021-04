MILWAUKEE — WTMJ is working to learn more information about a major fire at a local recycling plant on Milwaukee’s south side Saturday.

The fire raged for several hours, putting heavy smoke into the sky. Many neighbors and those driving through tell us the smoke is so thick it “almost makes your eyes water.”

The smoke made it into American Family Field before first pitch.

Corbin Burnes walking out to a sunny and smoky field for his first start of the season. Fire on Canal St has made it a little hazy inside with roof closed. First pitch coming at 6:10 on @BallySportWI. pic.twitter.com/Bd1vohKLFu — Sophia Minnaert (@SophiaMinnaert) April 3, 2021

Here are some more photos from the area:

We will update with more information once it’s been provided.