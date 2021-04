SACRAMENTO — The Milwaukee Bucks will look to scratch out another win out west Saturday night, but it will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak had a season-high 47 on Friday in their win against Portland, but has continued to battle that sore knee.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as doubtful with left knee soreness on the Bucks’ first injury report for tonight’s game against the Kings. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 3, 2021

PJ Tucker, the team’s newcomer, will also be out with a left calf strain.