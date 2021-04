MILWAUKEE — Following the news that Major League Baseball would take this year’s all-star game away from Atlanta, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is making a strong case for it to come to American Family Field.

The league removed it from Atlanta, after lawmakers passed new voting laws in March. Milwaukee has not had an all-star game since 2002.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has thrown his bid in for the 2021 MLB All Star Game.



The mayor says he shares concerns about efforts to restrict voting rights.



Last spring in Milwaukee, we saw extremely long lines after a WI Supreme Court decision. pic.twitter.com/NMrtQhUL9m — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) April 2, 2021

With the passing of MLB legend Hank Aaron, speculation of having a game in the city where he played a big portion of his career is rising.