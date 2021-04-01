MILWAUKEE – Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes isn’t pitching until Saturday, but he’s ready to get the 2021 season going.

“Yeah, definitely. Kinda the main thing for, I think, a starting pitcher in spring is to get the innings built up… We have a six-week spring training here so we can do it pretty slowly… Different from last year’s summer camp, where we had to get up in three weeks, this year we have six-weeks to get up to the proper pitch count that we needed, but yeah, definitely in a good spot and ready to go,” Burnes told WTMJ’s Greg Matzek.

“Last year, being shut down mid-March, kinda sitting around not knowing what’s going to go on for the next two, three months, was definitely tough… trying to stay ready and not knowing when you’re going to play. Definitely good this year, knowing Opening Day is April 1st and we’ve got 162 games too this year, so it’s time to get going.”

You can listen to Greg Matzek’s entire interview with Burnes in the player above.