Beer garden season in Milwaukee County is getting underway early this year.

In a Facebook post, Estabrook Beer Garden says they are working on their opening process by cleaning, repairing, taking in deliveries and setting up for the season.

They expect to be ready to open sometime during the week of April 5. They will also have heaters and chalets set up for the early part of the season.

As was the case when the been garden was open in 2020, Estabrook Beer Garden will follow guidelines set up by the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to slow the spread of COVID-19.

They include:

No carry-in alcohol permitted in county parks

Maintain social distancing

No more than 6 people per table

No mingling between tables

No personal tables or chairs in the beer garden, but are permitted in the grass with physical distancing maintained

Masks are encouraged when a person is not drinking or eating

People are encouraged to wash hands and use sanitizer frequently

If a person has had symptoms in the past two weeks, they should stay home.

If social distancing and park guidelines are not being followed, organizers have the right to shut down the beer garden for the day.