MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin is expected to hit a major COVID-19 threshold Sunday.

As of Saturday, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services says 28.8% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while around 980,000 (16.8% of the population) have fully completed the vaccine series.

By Sunday, the state could have one million fully vaccinated residents, a number that is just over 1/6th of the entire state population (5.8 million).

